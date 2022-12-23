HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature.

The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists, attorneys, executives, and former elected officials, and not all are obvious choices for a Democratic administration. There are, for instance, policing advocates who want more aggressive law enforcement, people seen as hostile to public education, and a number of prominent Republicans.

  1. Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby
  2. Abolitionist Law Center Executive Director Robert Saleem Holbrook
  3. Cheyney University Chief Diversity Officer Pamela Keye
  4. Susquehanna International Co-Founder Joel Greenberg
  5. Johns Hopkins Medicine professor Ravi Gupta
  6. Former Pa. Republican Party head Val DiGiorgio
  7. Conservation Voters of Pa. political director Katie Blume
  8. Former Pa. Democratic Party head Marcel Groen

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

