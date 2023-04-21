HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Wednesday announced more than $6 million in grant funding awarded to four local workforce development boards (LWDBs) helping Pennsylvania job seekers re-enroll in educational programs and complete credential requirements through the Near Completer grant program.

The Near Completer grant program is designed for Pennsylvanians who have started post-secondary education in high-priority, in-demand fields but stopped without completing their degrees or certificates. Under the guidance of LWDBs, participants will gain the skills and job training needed to obtain quality employment with family-sustaining wages – a key priority of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.