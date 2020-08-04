HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold an informational presentation from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, on how Pennsylvania can reduce climate pollution by participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) via webinar.
“Climate change is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvania today, and we as a commonwealth must take action to reduce the pollution that is the leading cause,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
The presentation will outline how participating in RGGI will lower greenhouse gas and other air pollution emissions from electric power plants. If enacted, Pennsylvania can reduce climate pollution by 180 million tons of carbon dioxide over the next decade. The presentation will also cover benefits of the program, including health and economic benefits.
Register for the presentation online. For more information, check out the Pennsylvania DEP Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/PennsylvaniaDEP.
