HARRISBURG — Auto emissions testing has been revived as a legislative issue in Pennsylvania, this time by state Sen. Kim Ward, a Hempfield Twp. Republican.
Ward wants the annual tailpipe exhaust testing ended, especially for newer cars registered in the states largest metropolitan counties, like Westmoreland.
According to Ward, automotive technologies have sufficiently advanced, resulting in greater fuel efficiencies and much cleaner burning engines. Thus, testing for hydro-carbon emissions and engine pollutants is unnecessary in newer cars and light truck.
Ward chairs the state Senate’s Transportation Committee. She claimed Tuesday to be responding to constituent demands to drop the tests. cars between five and eight years old. Such tests cost, on average about $4o per vehicle, plus any needed remedial work on failing vehicles.
Ward said that she reached agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to drop vehicle emissions testing, especially for newer vehicles.
However, her state House of Representatives Counterpart has other ideas,
Rep. Tim Hennessey, a Chester County Republican, virtually re-wrote the Westmoreland County Senator’s plan.
Under Hennessey’s chairmanship the House Transportation Committee changed the legislation from stopping tailpipe testing to “studying” the issue.
Hennessey did not respond Tuesday to requests for an explanation. State Rep. James Struzzi, an Indiana County Republican and 14-year- PennDOT expert said the intricacies if such a changed need careful examination.
“I don’t think we need more studying, “ Ward said. “But it looks like we’ll have to compromise.”
Pennsylvania should not lose any federal highway funding by ending the 25-year-old emissions testing program, according to both Ward and Struzzi.
Ward said the U.S. EPA has agreed that Pennsylvania can end the program for newer cars in the Metro Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas, including Westmoreland County.
Struzzi, however, urged a more cautious approach.
Not commenting was state Rep. Joseph Petrarch Jr. whose late father was a key player in opposing the federal mandate.
In the late 1980’s & early 90’s the U.S. EPA mandated that such test be done by Envirotech Inc, in a sole contract deal. Failing vehicles had to be repaired elsewhere and taken back to an Envirotech site for a retesting.
Pennsylvania motorists rebelled..
The senior Petrarcha noted that all Pennsylvania vehicles were required to undergo annual safety inspections. Those safety inspectors could and should do any needed repairs to assure the Commonwealth’s air quality.
The late Gov. Robert Casey vetoed the senior Petrarca’s plan. State lawmakers overrode that veto resulting in a brief, but intense showdown the feds.
It was the feds who backed down after much bureaucratic blustering from Washington. D.C.
Ward stressed that she expects no similar showdown. “We’ve already talked with the EPA.” she said.
