HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging last week hosted the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) Virtual Forum to provide education and assess progress on issues related to ADRD, strengthen partnerships and community support, identify how health care systems can work collaboratively on these issues within their communities, and discuss opportunities to help advance Pennsylvania’s state plan on ADRD.

This year’s annual forum, which attracted more than 270 attendees, highlighted some of the commonwealth’s ADRD best practices related to supported decision making, intergenerational programming, respite care and building dementia-friendly communities. Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said the stresses of living with ADRD are made worse when individuals and their caregivers become isolated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.