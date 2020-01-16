The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds veterans that the start of the new year is a good time to meet with a professional to ensure they are receiving the benefits they have earned through their service and sacrifice.
“All veterans should occasionally check with an accredited veteran service officer to see if changes in a veteran’s circumstances or changes to benefit policies may have modified the programs they are eligible to receive,” said Joel Mutschler, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “There are numerous accredited veteran service officers and veteran service organizations around the state that are eager to help, so I encourage veterans be proactive in maximizing their benefits by reaching out to them.”
Mutschler said safeguarding military paperwork, especially the DD-214, which is used to verify military service, is an important first step for securing benefits.
The easiest way to manage military documents is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military. Veterans often find that filing their documents for free at their county courthouse of record is an easy way to secure them until needed, which can often be decades into the future.
Anyone needing assistance locating their military documentation can count on assistance from the DMVA by calling toll-free 800-547-2838 or emailing: RA-REQ@pa.gov.
Another key step, Mutschler noted, is for veterans to apply for federal health care and state benefits by visiting their local county director of veterans affairs or area accredited veteran service organizations to take a look at what benefits they may be eligible for and to get help applying for those benefits.
In addition to connecting with a county director or an accredited veteran service organization, Mutschler recommends that every one of Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans should sign up for the DMVA Veterans Registry. The registry is a free tool that electronically delivers information about the state benefits, programs and services available to veterans. Veterans may sign up by visiting www.register.dmva.pa.gov.
Mutschler reminds veterans that they are their dependents should never pay for help to apply for veteran’s benefits because numerous free, professional options are available. In Pennsylvania, there are roughly 200 veteran service office who work with organizations such as the DMVA, county veterans affairs offices, and several veterans service organizations.
For more about the DMVA, visit www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.