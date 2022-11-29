ANNVILLE – Generous Pennsylvanians looking for a patriotic way to spread cheer during the holiday season are reminded that they can give to programs that support the commonwealth’s nearly 700,000 veterans, service members and their families. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) manages these programs. Monetary donations to these tax-deductible programs can be made by individuals, corporations and companies.

“The DMVA administers nine tax deductible programs that support veterans, service members and their families who are facing difficult times during the holiday season and are in need of assistance,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “When you support one of these programs, you are sending a clear message that Pennsylvania has not forgotten, and we are grateful for the service and sacrifice of our veterans.”

