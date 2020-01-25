Pennsylvanians who want to host a community function can consider one of 61 Pennsylvania National Guard armories and readiness centers located throughout the state.
Maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the armories/readiness centers serve as local training facilities for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. When not being used for training, many are available to be rented by the public.
“These facilities are spacious with plenty of parking and handicap accessibility, making them ideal for reunions, fundraisers, birthday parties, baby showers, or any other community event,” said Marc Ferraro, DMVA’s deputy for Facilities and Engineering. “We welcome people to give us a call to discuss the possibility of renting an armory or readiness center in their town or a destination location.”
To inquire about availability or to rent an armory/readiness center, call the Office of Facilities and Engineering at 717-861-8581 or email: RA-MVPARC@PA.GOV. A complete list of armories/readiness centers available to rent can be found at directory of rentable facilities.
Also available to rent is the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.
Check out Keystone Conference Center for more information, or call the Office of Facilities and Engineering at 717-861-8581 for questions or to reserve a date. You can also email questions to: RA-KCC@PA.GOV.
