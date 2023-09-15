MIDDLETOWN — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined top United Parcel Service (UPS) officials Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the company’s new East Zone Regional Hub in Middletown, Dauphin County.

In 2020, the company committed to invest $1.4 billion to expand its operations and create roughly 1,700 new jobs at four locations in Pennsylvania — Cumberland, Dauphin, Northampton and Philadelphia counties. The commonwealth offered UPS more than $9 million in incentives to win this major expansion project, which has already created nearly 1,250 new jobs and intends to create nearly 1,800 in total. In addition to the new jobs, the company also committed to retain 6,458 existing jobs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.