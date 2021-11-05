The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists traveling eastbound between Allegheny Valley Interchange (exit 48) and Pittsburgh Interchange (exit 57) that a single-lane pattern will be in effect from 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, through 7 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, for bridge deck repairs.
Turnpike officials said the right lane will be closed eastbound, between mileposts 56 and 57, while construction crews work on the bridge deck at milepost 56.16. Motorists should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and delays in this area. Motorists should also anticipate eastbound backlogs on Sunday afternoon and plan accordingly.
Westbound traffic will not be impacted during this work.
For the most up-to-the minute information, visit the turnpike’s traffic Twitter feed @PATurnpikeAlert.
