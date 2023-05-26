HARRISBURG – During the Memorial Day holiday weekend – from May 26 through May 29 – Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project more than 2.1 million motorists will head to their holiday destination via the turnpike. This year’s projections reflect a 3.8% increase from 2022 traffic and just under the pre-pandemic holiday numbers.
“The Memorial Day holiday informally kicks off the summer travel season and we anticipate increased traffic – up from last year’s traffic volumes during the same period,” said Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO. “We appreciate the excitement of our travelers as they get away for the long weekend. But we also ask them to prepare for their travel, focus on the roadway, and take stops when needed to rest and refresh. With more congested roadways, and ever-increasing incidents of distracted driving, even a moment of distraction can have devastating consequences.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike will have an increased number of patrols and safety teams throughout the roadway that are there to assure travelers get safely to their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance, as well as taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors.
“With Memorial Day weekend upon us and a surge in holiday traffic anticipated, we echo the reminder to motorists of the importance of safe driving habits,” said Cpl. Joe May of Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop T. “Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”
Travelers should note the traffic breakdown over the four-day period starting Friday which is slated to be the heaviest travel day:
- Friday, May 26 – 680,000 vehicles
- Saturday, May 27 – 510,000 vehicles
- Sunday, May 28 – 475,000 vehicles
- Monday, May 29 – 495,000 vehicles
Also, those heading west Sunday afternoon should note the Run for the Wall veteran’s organization is hosting a 300-vehicle motorcade to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Part of their journey will be on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that afternoon. The motorcycle motorcade will be stopping at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Somerset County, and then traveling west from the Somerset Interchange, exit 110, starting at approximately 3:10 p.m. The motorcade is planning a fueling stop at the New Stanton Service Plaza, milepost 77, prior to exiting at the New Stanton Interchange, milepost 75, and continuing onto Route 70 West. Traffic could be slower in this area from 3 to 5 p.m.
In addition to planning your trip for off-peak hours, visit Ramp up for Seasonal Travel | PA Turnpike for tips to prepare for traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as well as understanding the services and amenities along the way.
To report an accident or other emergency on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, dial *11 on your cellphone. To learn more about Pennsylvania Turnpike conditions or to contact them, use one of these resources:
- 511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories
- Waze Smartphone App: real-time alerts from other drivers
- Digital Message Signs: more than 100 boards along the Turnpike
- Turnpike Travel Conditions Map: live, interactive map
- 511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information
- Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: 1-800-331-3414, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Outside U.S., call 717-831-7601)
