HARRISBURG – During the Memorial Day holiday weekend – from May 26 through May 29 – Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project more than 2.1 million motorists will head to their holiday destination via the turnpike. This year’s projections reflect a 3.8% increase from 2022 traffic and just under the pre-pandemic holiday numbers.

“The Memorial Day holiday informally kicks off the summer travel season and we anticipate increased traffic – up from last year’s traffic volumes during the same period,” said Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO. “We appreciate the excitement of our travelers as they get away for the long weekend. But we also ask them to prepare for their travel, focus on the roadway, and take stops when needed to rest and refresh. With more congested roadways, and ever-increasing incidents of distracted driving, even a moment of distraction can have devastating consequences.”

