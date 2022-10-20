PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected a fourth gun within a five-day span from Friday, Oct. 14, through Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“I don’t know why so many travelers are bringing their guns to the airport this week, but what I do know is that it needs to stop,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “People need to know that bringing your gun to the airport in a carry-on bag is an extremely expensive mistake. We are going to issue a federal financial civil penalty that can run into the thousands of dollars, and if you get arrested, you’re going to have to hire an attorney, which is also likely to run into the thousands of dollars. My advice to people who own firearms is to pack them properly to be transported in checked baggage or leave your gun at home.”

