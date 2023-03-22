PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) prevented two Pennsylvania residents from bringing their handguns through the security checkpoint Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

A woman who works at the airport was caught Saturday with a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber. The Pittsburgh resident had her airport employee ID confiscated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.