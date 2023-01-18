Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers continued to detect guns at Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints last year.
TSA officers stopped 82 handguns at Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints in 2022, a decline from the 89 guns detected in 2021, yet a spike from the 71 caught in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
Although the statewide total went down, the number of firearms caught at Philadelphia and Harrisburg international airports increased. Forty-four guns were caught at Philadelphia last year, which set a new record for the number caught at the airport. At Harrisburg, TSA officers also set an airport record when they caught 10 firearms at the security checkpoint, up from two the previous year.
On a positive note, the number of firearms caught at Pittsburgh International Airport dipped from 32 to 26. Other airports that saw a decrease included Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which dipped from six to one; Lehigh Valley International Airport, which saw a drop from six to zero and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, which saw a decrease from three to zero guns detected at the airport checkpoint.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022. It was a significant increase from the 5,972 detected in 2021 and a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019 (pre pandemic). Of the guns caught in 2022, approximately 88% were loaded. Firearms were caught at 262 airport checkpoints nationwide.
Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure that they have the proper gun permits for the states that they are traveling to and from. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a locked hard-side case. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case. The case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared with the airline representative. Firearms are transported in the belly of the aircraft so that nobody has access to them during the flight. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $15,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online. In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked.
Travelers can use the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. Travelers can also tweet to @AskTSA or send a text message (275-872) if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance.
