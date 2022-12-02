PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport continue to see travelers bringing their guns to the airport in their carry-on luggage, and TSA wants to remind travelers of the proper and legal way to transport firearms for their flights.
TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport have detected 24 guns in carry-on luggage so far this year and 91% of the guns have been loaded. Each firearm has been caught and discovered during the routine screening of carry-on items at the airport checkpoint.
Whenever a TSA officer spots the image of a handgun on the X-ray monitor, TSA immediately alerts the Allegheny County Police, which responds to the security checkpoint and resolves the matter. In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face stiff federal civil penalties for bringing guns to the security checkpoint. TSA evaluates each gun incident on a case-by-case basis.
“The most common excuse we hear is that someone claims that they forgot that they had their loaded gun with them,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA federal security director for Pittsburgh International Airport. “If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times. It is part of being a responsible gun owner. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, they are not allowed to board an airplane with the gun in carry-on luggage. The idea is that nobody should have access to a gun during a flight. However, you can transport it with checked baggage if you do so properly.”
Guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline. The airline will be sure that the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane. Additionally, replica firearms also are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.
“Prior to traveling, individuals who want to transport their firearm should do some homework and check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with all local and state laws,” Keys-Turner said.
TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements for transporting firearms.
Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Citations for carrying a weapon can reach $14,000, depending on the circumstances. These civil penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.
Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with guns will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked.
TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition posted on its website.
TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither.
Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. Travelers can also tweet or message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Of those guns, 86% were loaded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.