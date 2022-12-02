PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport continue to see travelers bringing their guns to the airport in their carry-on luggage, and TSA wants to remind travelers of the proper and legal way to transport firearms for their flights.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport have detected 24 guns in carry-on luggage so far this year and 91% of the guns have been loaded. Each firearm has been caught and discovered during the routine screening of carry-on items at the airport checkpoint.

