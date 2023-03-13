HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats for the first time have acknowledged that the caucus knew about a sexual harassment allegation against state Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) in 2019, several years before similar claims became public, leading the lawmaker to announce his resignation.

Two sources told Spotlight PA that lawmakers including then-state House Minority Leader Frank Dermody (D., Allegheny) were approached at the time by a lobbyist who said Zabel inappropriately caressed her.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

