HARRISBURG — Finalists have been announced for The State Museum of Pennsylvania’s “Art of the State 2020” exhibition, including some artists from Westmoreland County.
The exhibit includes 108 works of art from 109 artists from 29 counties. Finalists were selected from 1901 entries from 680 artists.
Westmoreland County artists selected to exhibit at the “Art of the State” competition include Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, Patty Kennedy-Zafred, Kevin O’Toole, Mandy Sirofchuck, Paul Sirofchuck, and Stuart Thompson.
“Art of the State” is an annual juried exhibition that has been showcasing the work of Pennsylvania’s artists at The State Museum since 1968. The body of art that has been exhibited reflects more than a half-century of creative endeavor in the Keystone State. Through the years, exhibitors have shared their ideas and engaged viewers in the categories of painting, photography, craft, sculpture, and work on paper.
Since The State Museum remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winners of the 53rd annual exhibit will be announced via social media during a pre-recorded awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, rather than the usual awards ceremony in a packed auditorium. Concurrent to the awards announcement, a 360-degree virtual exhibit is slated to launch allowing virtual visitors to “walk through” the 6,000-square-foot gallery and see works featured in this year’s exhibit. With “hot spots” containing details of each artwork and videos of larger installations, the intent is to replicate the feeling of an in-person visit to the gallery. For those who cannot wait, a preview of featured artwork is available online.
The Sept. 13 virtual awards ceremony will be distributed via Facebook and Twitter.
The 360-degree virtual exhibit, an exhibit catalogue PDF file, and programming announcements can be accessed on the “Art of the State 2020” landing page at http://statemuseumpa.org/aos2020/.
Selection jurors reviewed and rated all artwork submitted. Those with the highest ratings in each category are featured in the exhibition. The awards juror will determine the prize winners in each of the categories.
More than $7,000 in cash awards will be presented during the virtual award ceremony. A first prize of $500, second prize of $300, and third prize of $200 will be awarded in each of the five categories. The William D. David Memorial Award for Drawing, in the amount of $250, will also be presented.
The State Museum will select one of the pieces of art for its permanent collection for its Purchase Prize. An Art Docents’ Choice Award will also be presented.
“Art of the State” is presented by The State Museum in association with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF).
The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the state agency charged with collecting, preserving, researching and interpreting the treasures of Pennsylvania. Through private contributions, PHF supports PHMC in protecting and providing access to 24 historic sites and museums, approximately 9 million objects, and more than 250 million archival items.
The State Museum, adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History. The State Museum offers expansive collections interpreting Pennsylvania’s fascinating heritage. With exhibits examining the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the commonwealth’s vast industrial age, The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania’s story is America’s story.
For more information about “Art of the State 2020” and The State Museum, visit www.statemuseumpa.org or follow the museum on Facebook and Twitter.
