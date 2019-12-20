With less than a week remaining in the Annual Red Kettle campaign, The Salvation Army is asking everyone to donate $20 on today, Dec. 20.
The charity has only raised 50% of their Annual Red Kettle fundraising goal of $2.4M. Due to the late Thanksgiving holiday and increase in online shopping, they are behind $156,000 compared to this time last year.
The Red Kettle campaign runs until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with select locations running until New Years Eve. The Salvation Army is hoping that this challenge, along with a rush of last-minute holiday shoppers and online donations to help fill the gap.
The general public can help in the following ways:
Drop a $20 bill or check in a Red Kettle.
Scan or bump your phone to a red kettle sign to pay with your smartphone.
Donate online at www.salvationarmywpa.com/donate
Donate with Amazon Echo. Just say “Alexa, make a $20 donation to The Salvation Army”
“We are praying that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn,” said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division.
Red Kettle contributions stay right here in Western Pennsylvania and help serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, or provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for needy families in our community.
Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world.
Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.
