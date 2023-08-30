The litterbug continues to strike

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) reminds residents of its annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, with a deadline of Oct. 31.

The notorious Litterbug continues to remind us about the environmental and economic problems that litter can cause.

In previous years, the Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest showed him that the people of Pennsylvania really do care about the litter that spoils the beautiful countryside, quaint towns and busy city streets of our commonwealth.

