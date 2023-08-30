The litterbug continues to strike

The notorious Litterbug continues to remind us about the environmental and economic problems that litter can cause.
In previous years, the Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest showed him that the people of Pennsylvania really do care about the litter that spoils the beautiful countryside, quaint towns and busy city streets of our commonwealth.
Unfortunately, the battle is not yet over.
To focus attention on this ugly and avoidable environmental problem, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) reminds residents of its annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, with a deadline of Oct. 31.
Use your camera or mobile device to snap eye-catching examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community. The contest is open to amateur photographers only. Contestants are divided into two categories: students (through 12th grade) and adults. Six prizes, three to each group, will be awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second place $250 and third place $100. Entrants are also encouraged to initiate a cleanup of their photographed area for extra judging points.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10) should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org. All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned about the contest. Students should also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all required information will be disqualified.
All photos may be used by PRC at its discretion.
Program sponsors-to-date include Carolyn Capaldi, Robert and Mary Capaldi, Sheetz, Inc. and Wegmans.
For complete details, previous winners and an online submission form, visit prc.org.
