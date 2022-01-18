Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Friday reminded Pennsylvanians who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021 to monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form they will need to properly file their 2021 taxes.
“With the arrival of a new year in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, many people may have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in 2021 and may be unaware of just how important this 1099 form is when filing federal income tax,” said Berrier.
“We urge all Pennsylvanians who received UC benefits in 2021 to keep an attentive eye on their mailboxes and/or their UC system dashboard for this critical form to arrive. If it’s mistakenly thrown away and needs to be reproduced by the Unemployment Compensation Service Center, that will likely cause the claimant delays in completing their tax filings.”
Claimants of all unemployment programs offered during 2021 will receive a 1099 tax form which will provide details about their benefit payments.
This form will be available online and viewable in the same system where claimants file their weekly claims.
For claimants who want a hard copy, physical 1099 tax forms will be mailed no later than Jan. 31.
All claimants also have the option to view 1099 tax forms from previous years, if applicable.
Received a 1099 but never filed for benefits?
Because the 1099 forms are automatically generated for all claimants who received unemployment compensation payments, the receipt of a 1099 form by a person who didn’t file for unemployment may indicate a case of identity fraud. If someone who didn’t file for unemployment receives what looks to be a 1099 tax form in the mail, they should report this suspected fraud immediately so L&I can correct their income with the IRS and prevent any issues with the victim’s taxes.
“With the recent escalation in fraudulent activity targeting Pennsylvania’s UC system, it is imperative that Pennsylvanians know the signs of fraud and act immediately if they suspect their identity has been stolen,” said Berrier. “L&I remains committed to working with law enforcement to identify cases of unemployment fraud. We cannot stress enough that L&I will never contact you to ask for personal information like your username, password or full Social Security number, so please do not provide it. And if you believe you are the victim of identity theft, please make us aware so we can take steps to prevent further criminal behavior and correct your situation.”
The IRS provides additional information on identity theft and unemployment benefits on its website at www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/identity-theft-and-unemployment-benefits.
Report fraud
If you suspect or know that someone is using your personal information (your name, Social Security number, date of birth, etc.) without your knowledge or consent to file for UC benefits, report it to L&I by completing the Identity Theft Form online or calling the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.
You can also file a police report with the municipality you resided in at the time the unemployment benefits in question were paid.
If you are a victim of identity theft, you may also report it to the Federal Trade Commission and start a recovery plan at https://www.identitytheft.gov.
For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or how to report fraud, visit the department’s website at www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/Report-Fraud-Here.aspx, or follow the department on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
