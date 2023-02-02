HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) recently collaborated on a School Recycling Study Survey that shows that Pennsylvania K-12 students have increased their knowledge and awareness of recycling over the past fiscal year.

“Students are our future, and it is important to see that they are increasing their awareness around recycling. It is incredible that these schools made a commitment to Pennsylvania’s present and future,” Acting DEP Secretary Richard Negrin said.

