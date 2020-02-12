Pittsburgh residents had a significantly higher amount of disposable income than the national average, while Allentown residents have just a small amount of disposable income after expenses, according to analysis by Clever Real Estate.
Clever analyzed the biweekly pay for residents in the top 75 metropolitan areas and the money they had left over after taking out for housing/utilities, groceries, health care, transportation and goods and services. Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Allentown were the Pennsylvania areas studied.
Pittsburgh residents had an average of $491.40 left over after expenses compared to the average American, who now have less than $140 left over. Residents in Philadelphia had a higher per capita income annually than Pittsburgh residents — $64,440 compared to $55,822 — but Philadelphia residents had just $114.78 left over after expenses.
Philadelphia residents spent significantly more on housing, health care and goods and services than their Pittsburgh counterparts. Here’s the breakdown of how the biweekly income was spent in the two metropolitan areas:
PITTSBURGH
Biweekly income: $2,233.54.
Biweekly expenditures: Housing, $245.58; groceries, $108.14; health care, $274.97; transportation, $123.49, and non-recreational goods and services (clothing, shoes and personal care items), $864.40.
PHILADELPHIA
Biweekly income: $2,478.46.
Biweekly expenditures: Housing, $346.41; groceries, $115.95; health care, $317.54; transportation, $140.17, and non-recreational goods and services, $924.55.
The study also looked at the metropolitan Allentown area, where residents averaged just $11.31 in disposal income. For areas where residents held on to any of their income after expenses, Allentown had the lowest amount.
The per capita income for Allentown residents is $54,120 a year. Here’s the breakdown of expenses from the biweekly income:
ALLENTOWN
Biweekly income: $2,081.54.
Biweekly expenditures: Housing, $306.98; groceries, $113.97; health care, $331.95; transportation, $118.27, and non-recreational goods and services, $882.45.
The study also looked at other key economic factors. The first is the number of people earning less than 125% of the poverty level for a family of four, about $32,750. About 18% of Americans make this amount. The numbers are lower in the three Pennsylvania metro areas analyzed: 14% in Allentown, 16% in Philadelphia and 15% in Pittsburgh.
Many people have roommates to save on housing costs. About 4.3% of Allentown residents live with roommates. The number is higher in Pittsburgh at 5.5% and even higher in Philadelphia at 8%.
The analysis also discovered some national trends:
• Residents who live in nonurban areas spend more than urban residents, who spend more on housing than their nonurban counterparts.
• About 31% of Americans have bills that are in collections.
• Americans spend most of their income on housing and utilities and the least amount on groceries.
• Six percent of metro residents have a job but are still living in poverty.
• Residents in five areas — McAllen, Texas; New Haven, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas, and New York City — don’t make enough to pay for the average living expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.