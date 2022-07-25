PITTSBURGH – Contrary to early studies, brain levels of enzymes that regulate DNA-folding drop as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, neuroscientists from the University of Pittsburgh, McGill University and Harvard University reported last week in Nature Communications.

These dogma-challenging findings, verified across two independent cohorts of live patients with Alzheimer’s disease and on post-mortem brain tissues, show that reduced levels of Histone Deacetylase I (HDAC I)—one of the enzymes that regulate how DNA is packaged inside the cell’s nucleus—are linked to deleterious effects of misfolded beta-amyloid and tau proteins and Alzheimer’s-associated cognitive decline.

