There have been 2,011 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County and another 85 probable cases as of Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To date, 52 deaths in Westmoreland County have been attributed to the virus. There have been 41,144 negative tests in the county.
Daily positive test totals hit a peak in the county in July, with 42 positives on July 6. There have been fewer than 20 new cases per day in Westmoreland County since Sept. 10
Statewide, the state health department’s most recent totals show 147,070 confirmed cases and another 4,576 probable cases. The state’s coronavirus death total to date is 8,023. To date, 1,777,916 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the health department’s website.
