HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Tuesday released a new interactive mapping tool that shows final sample results from soil and water testing conducted by DEP in the wake of the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment.
Pennsylvanians can use this tool to review sampling results in the vicinity of the derailment.
“Results so far indicate that the chemicals from the derailment have not been detected in either soil or water, and we will continue to sample to ensure that there is not any contamination spreading from the derailment site,” said Rich Negrin, DEP acting secretary. “This map is an excellent tool to show the scope of the sampling that we have done and to be able to reassure people that their water and their soil are safe. We are thrilled that the results so far do not show signs of contamination in Pennsylvania from this derailment, but we are going to remain vigilant and continue our monitoring to ensure that any contamination from the derailment site does not spread.”
The map shows key details from the derailment including the derailment location and the 2-mile radius that had been evacuated. Final sample results from soil, surface water, private drinking water wells, and public water system wells are available.
“Farmers depend on healthy soil and water to produce food that is safe for their families and customers,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We commend the Department of Environmental Protection for working diligently and carefully to review and validate results of water and soil testing. The Department of Agriculture has been present, listening to area farmers so that we can take the critical step of validating their concerns. This interactive map will be valuable to all Pennsylvanians who depend on healthy soil and water for their lives and livelihoods.”
“The department has been on the scene since the first hours after the derailment, and we will continue to stay in affected communities as long as it takes to assure Pennsylvanians that their air, water and soil are safe,” said Negrin. “We have been in touch with the landowners and residents who have had these tests conducted, and we will be continuing to take samples and update this map with final results as they are available.”
Samples were tested for chemicals of concern identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Unified Command. Additional chemicals will be tested in future rounds of sampling. The map also includes a time-lapse feature to show where and when samples were collected. Additional sample locations and dates will be added to the map as they are available.
More information on the Ohio Train Derailment can be found on the DEP website and on the PEMA Dashboard.
