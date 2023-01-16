HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson announced last week that approximately 35,000 locations have been submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) national broadband map. This action will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers to verify the information submitted.

“Submitting these challenges to the FCC is the next step in the federal funding allocation process,” Carson said. “In addition to the authority’s efforts to prepare a bulk challenge, we have also been urging all Pennsylvanians to review their information on the map. Submitting these inaccuracies will help ensure Pennsylvania receives adequate federal funding for high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.”

