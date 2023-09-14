HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is urging Pennsylvania volunteer fire departments to ensure that a credentialed state academy fire instructor is on site to supervise any live burn trainings that include 17-year-old junior firefighters – as required by an amendment to the Child Labor Act that went into effect in January.

While Act 155 of 2022 now permits 17-year-old junior firefighters to take part in live-burn interior firefighting training exercises, such training may only be conducted under the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy training system’s interior firefighting training module and only when a certified instructor is on site at all times. These minors must also have permission from a fire chief and from the minors’ parent or guardian to participate in such training. Fire companies in violation could be fined up to $5,000 per violation.

