HARRISBURG — In the first 100 days after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for Pennsylvanians, CODE PA has already delivered on the Shapiro administration’s commitment to make government more accessible and effective for Pennsylvanians.

“I’ve said from the beginning of my administration that we will prioritize serving the good people of our commonwealth – and ensuring our services meet the changing needs of all Pennsylvanians is a critically important part of that service,” said Shapiro. “CODE PA is making our online services more human-centered, user-friendly, reliable and accessible – and we will continue to create opportunities for Pennsylvanians to access the resources and benefits the commonwealth provides online.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.