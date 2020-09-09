As school districts across the region have resumed classes, state police are reminding motorists to be alert for school buses and school bus stop locations, and to allow extra travel time during morning and afternoon commutes.
State law requires that drivers approaching a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether approaching from behind or from the opposite direction. A driver approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped must stop at the intersection until the flashing red signal lights on the bus are no longer activates. Penalties for violating the law include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on the motorist’s driving record. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), “if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.”
Parents and caregivers should also take time to discuss with their children the importance of school bus safety, namely the potential dangers associated with other vehicles approaching a stopped school bus. PennDOT offers the following safety tips:
- When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus;
- Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop;
- Never push when getting on or off the school bus;
- Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you;
- When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat and never put your head, arms or hands out of the window;
- Never cross the street behind the school bus;
- Never speak to strangers at the bus stop and never get into a car with a stranger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.