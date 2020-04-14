Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
In the first quarter of 2020, troopers recovered 2,599.46 pounds of processed marijuana, with a street value of $7,798,380. Police seized 6.49 pounds of heroin over the first three months of the year, equating to $220,660 in street value, along with 17.69 pounds of fentanyl valued at $283,040.
Other drug seizure figures for the first quarter of 2020 included:
- 3.15 pounds of crack cocaine, $50,400 street value;
- 944 doses of LSD, $18,800;
- 51.59 pints of liquid THC, $345,653;
- 10.39 pounds of solid THC, $51,950;
- 467 marijuana plants, $77,055;
- 16.25 pounds of methamphetamines, $162,500;
- 6.1 pounds of MDMA (Ecstasy), $20,130
- 294 MDMA pills, $4,410;
- 2.03 pounds of other narcotics, $4,060;
- 20,368 pills of other narcotics, $509,200.
State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
