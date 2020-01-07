Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced this week that Public Information Release Reports (PIRRs) issued by stations that comprise the department’s 16 troops will be posted online, on the “For Media” page of www.psp.pa.gov. The change makes PIRRs, which have traditionally been faxed to news organizations, available to anyone with an internet connection.
“Our goal is to be as transparent as possible within the communities we serve,” said Evanchick. “We recognize that the way people consume information has evolved, and reporters are not always working from a newsroom or near a fax machine. This policy change helps to ensure the public has the most up-to-date information possible.”
Troopers complete a PIRR for criminal incidents, reportable vehicle crashes or other significant incidents. The releases are made available as soon as feasible and will remain on the public website for 45 days. By regulation, the Pennsylvania State Police does not release booking photos/mug shots. PIRRs are uploaded as batches of PDF files and organized by troop and station. By default, newest releases appear first.
In addition to published press releases, the Pennsylvania State Police shares news and information on its social media channels, @PAStatePolice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor. Troop public information officer and community services officers also maintain Twitter accounts for information specific to their coverage areas.
“Embracing a mix of communication channels not only helps police agencies engage with the public, but also provides a way to share potentially life-saving information during emergencies,” said Evanchick.
State police social media accounts are not monitored 24/7. To report an emergency or crime in progress, call 911.
