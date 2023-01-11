HARRISBURG – Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of transportation (PennDOT) health (DOH), labor and industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were recently joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases and offer resources for survivors.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of people using force, fraud, or coercion for the purposes of commercial sex, forced labor or domestic servitude. According to the International Labor Organization, there are approximately 28 million victims of human trafficking globally with 17.3 million people experiencing forced labor in private sector industries and 6.3 million experiencing forced commercial sexual exploitation. January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, with Jan. 11 marking #WearBlueDayPA to raise awareness of trafficking.

