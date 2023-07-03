HARRISBURG – As millions of Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, state Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook and DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn are urging residents to leave fireworks displays to the professionals due to ongoing drought conditions and elevated wildfire risks.

“While we remind residents every year that fireworks are not toys, this year has the added risk of inadvertently setting off a wildfire due to lack of rain and dry conditions throughout the state,” said Cook. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks during Independence Day is to enjoy fireworks displays managed by professionals.”

