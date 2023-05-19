HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the 2045 Freight Movement Plan (FMP), a comprehensive strategic plan for moving goods throughout the commonwealth, is available on PennDOT’s website.

The FMP highlights the Shapiro administration’s commitment to economic growth and safe travel in Pennsylvania.

