HARRISBURG – In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to expanding Pennsylvania’s workforce and serving Pennsylvanians more efficiently, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Tuesday Pennsylvania is taking the first step to implement the Nurse Licensure Compact by allowing nurses with multi-state licenses issued by 40 other states and territories to practice in Pennsylvania.

This key step will help address Pennsylvania’s severe nursing shortage and increase health care access for patients across the commonwealth.

