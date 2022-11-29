HARRISBURG – With many people planning charitable giving this time of year, the Pennsylvania Department of State offers tips and best practices to help consumers make sure their contributions are going to legitimate charitable organizations and causes.

“The holiday season brings out the spirit of giving, and it is important for Pennsylvanians to give responsibly,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “Sadly, every year criminals try to take advantage of generous people by conning them into giving to a group or person that is not a legitimate, registered charity.”

