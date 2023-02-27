Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.