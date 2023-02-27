HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh and Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary for Strategic Initiatives and Market Development Cheryl Cook last week joined leadership from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Feeding Pennsylvania to highlight upcoming, significant federal changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that will take effect starting March 1.

They also discussed how important it is for Pennsylvanians to support their local food banks and pantries as the statewide systems works to help people affected by this change.

