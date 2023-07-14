BUTLER – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined Pennsylvania Insurance Department Policy Director Katie Merritt and representatives from Independence Health System Wednesday to highlight how the Shapiro administration and community service centers are collaborating to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements so they can complete their renewals, protect their health and stay covered.
“We want to make sure that every Pennsylvanian who is eligible for Medicaid stays on Medicaid,” Arkoosh said. “If you or a someone you know has their health coverage through the state, please make sure their address and all contact information is up to date with DHS so everyone is ready to renew and stay covered when it’s time.”
The federal public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for individuals to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, except in certain circumstances. This is also known as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement. A federal law ended the continuous coverage requirement on March 31.
Now, all Pennsylvanians receiving Medicaid or CHIP must once again complete their annual renewal when it is due to determine if they are still eligible for coverage. No one will lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage without first having an opportunity to renew their coverage or update their information.
To make sure they are getting all updates about their renewal and benefits, Pennsylvanians should make sure their contact information is up to date with DHS. They can do this, and also report changes in their personal circumstances and check their renewal date:
- ;
- Via the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or
- By calling 215-560-7226 (or 1-877-395-8930 if outside Philadelphia)
Renewals will be completed over 12 months through April 2024, usually at a person’s normal time of renewal. If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end. Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable medical coverage, like CHIP and Pennie, so they have no lapse in coverage.
“The Insurance Department, along with Gov. (Josh) Shapiro and his entire administration, have made it a priority to make health insurance coverage in the commonwealth affordable and easy to obtain,” said Merritt. “Our commitment to assuring access to affordable health care coverage stems from the firm belief that no one should have to choose between obtaining health care or securing other basic needs. (Wednesday) we are here to encourage those who may be in a period of coverage transition to shop for coverage on Pennsylvania’s state marketplace, Pennie. More than 90% of Pennie customers qualify for enhanced savings to lower their monthly premium and many people can find plans for less than $10 a month.”
“Independence Health System applauds the efforts of Gov. Shapiro, Secretary Arkoosh and the state Department of Human Services for their advocacy and support of Pennsylvanians facing federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements. It is essential that providers and governmental leaders work together to communicate the need for timely renewal and outline the process to ensure continued coverage of those eligible for these important programs. We are honored that Independence Health System and its Butler Memorial Hospital were chosen to help in this important endeavor,” said Karen Allen, president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals of Independence Health System.
The Independence Health System is comprised of Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, with a combined bed count of 925. With more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and 7,300 employees, the system is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, serving a population base of 750,000 in a footprint spanning more than 10 counties.
Locally owned and locally controlled, Independence Health System offers its patients low-cost, high-quality care across the care spectrum in such specialties as cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, women’s health and obstetrics, emergency medicine, behavioral health and primary care. Its network of outpatient centers sees more than 1.2 million visits annually.
For more information on health insurance options available to Pennsylvanians, visit www.pa.gov/healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.