BUTLER – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined Pennsylvania Insurance Department Policy Director Katie Merritt and representatives from Independence Health System Wednesday to highlight how the Shapiro administration and community service centers are collaborating to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements so they can complete their renewals, protect their health and stay covered.

“We want to make sure that every Pennsylvanian who is eligible for Medicaid stays on Medicaid,” Arkoosh said. “If you or a someone you know has their health coverage through the state, please make sure their address and all contact information is up to date with DHS so everyone is ready to renew and stay covered when it’s time.”

