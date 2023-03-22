READING – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross on Tuesday highlighted Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening manufacturing innovation in Pennsylvania during the seventh annual Berks Schuylkill What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Student Video Contest Awards, which helps high school students explore career pathways in this crucial industry.

With his proposed budget, Shapiro seeks to expand manufacturing programs and prioritize innovation across the commonwealth, building on student interest and Pennsylvania’s established involvement in the industry.

