PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh last week joined second lady of Pennsylvania Blayre Holmes Davis and leadership from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to highlight significant federal changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that will result in a reduction of benefits for all SNAP recipients this month.

Arkoosh addressed the recent changes to SNAP and additional resources that can help Pennsylvanians affected by this change, and Holmes Davis also highlighted how important it is for Pennsylvanians to support their local food banks and pantries as the statewide system works to fill the void left by the loss in benefits.

