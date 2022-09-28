ERIE — Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson recently joined representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania to showcase the Pennsylvania Healthy Pantry Initiative (PA HPI) program in action.

“If you, or someone you know, is experiencing food insecurity, please know there are supports and resources available,” Johnson said. “This is just one program that is essential for people experiencing food insecurity to increase access to healthy foods and beverages and educate people on how those healthy options can still taste great without restricting someone’s freedom of food choices. Our long-term goal is to reduce the burden of disease and increase the quality of life for Pennsylvanians who use food support systems.”

