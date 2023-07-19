HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration continues to support communities across Pennsylvania after devastating flooding hit in eastern Pennsylvania on back-to-back weekends, working with local partners and first responders to keep people safe, provide resources and help communities recover.

Communities in Berks County were hard-hit on July 9 with more than 5 inches of rain, while flooding over the weekend in Bucks County claimed five lives as emergency personnel continue the search for two missing children.

