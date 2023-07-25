State officials celebrate Organic Field Day, meet with veteran farmers

Jeff Moyer of the Rodale Institute in Kutztown speaks to Gov. Josh Shapiro during the institute’s annual Organic Field Day.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

KUTZTOWN – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding last week visited the Rodale Institute in Kutztown to celebrate the institute’s annual Organic Field Day and meet with U.S. military veterans currently enrolled in the institute’s Veteran Farm Training Program.

The annual Organic Field Day brings hundreds of farmers, gardeners, university faculty and students, and legislators together to celebrate Pennsylvania’s organic agriculture sector. Shapiro has pushed for more investments in organic agriculture through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill and the creation of the new Organic Center of Excellence through the 2023-24 budget.

