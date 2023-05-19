DARLINGTON TWP. – Gov. Josh Shapiro, Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week visited the Shapiro administration’s small business resource fair in Darlington Township.

Shapiro, Redding and Negrin met with small business owners, farmers and residents who have been impacted by Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, at the resource fair and thanked commonwealth staff from the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP), Agriculture (PDA) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), who have been supporting the community since the Feb. 3 derailment.

