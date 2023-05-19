DARLINGTON TWP. – Gov. Josh Shapiro, Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week visited the Shapiro administration’s small business resource fair in Darlington Township.
Shapiro, Redding and Negrin met with small business owners, farmers and residents who have been impacted by Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, at the resource fair and thanked commonwealth staff from the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP), Agriculture (PDA) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), who have been supporting the community since the Feb. 3 derailment.
“My administration has been on the ground in western Pennsylvania since the first hours of Norfolk Southern’s train derailment, and we will continue to be here to support the people and communities that have been impacted,” said Shapiro. “Every step of the way, my administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable. (Wednesday’s) small business resource fair is an important example of the support we can provide by bringing people together and connecting Pennsylvanians with resources and information.”
Wednesday’s fair included tables with resources to keep small business owners informed about impacts on their operations from local, state, and federal agencies including PEMA, DEP, PDA, the Pittsburgh Small Business Development Center, the Environmental Management Assistance Program, the Beaver County Conservation District, the Lawrence County Conservation District, state Rep. Marla Brown (R-9), the Small Business Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Other groups in attendance included the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, Beaver County commissioners, the Darlington Township Board of Supervisors, and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
The Shapiro administration has been on the ground supporting western Pennsylvania since the beginning of the train derailment. In February, Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation CEO Alan Shaw expressing serious concerns regarding the company’s management of its train derailment and vowing to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.
A few weeks later, Shapiro secured an initial, multi-million dollar commitment from Norfolk Southern to reimburse the emergency management teams who responded to the crisis and to establish a community relief fund in Beaver and Lawrence counties to support impacted residents.
The Department of Health (DOH) opened a health resource center in February where DOH, DEP, and PDA had staff on hand to connect residents with health care providers, to help them sign up for independent water testing, and to provide guidance on food and animal safety. The DOH extended that support in March by establishing a health resource network to directly connect residents with local health care providers in Beaver and Lawrence counties to meet their long-term health needs.
DEP continues to conduct independent water sampling and the Department of Agriculture is conducting ongoing soil and plant tissue sampling to closely monitor contamination risks related to the East Palestine derailment. DEP recently launched a new interactive mapping tool that shows final sample results from soil and water testing. The Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, launched a hotline for concerned farmers and producers, and has conducted plant tissue sampling at properties in Darlington to monitor for contamination.
Shapiro and his administration have met with Beaver County elected officials, emergency management leaders, and residents to learn what they need from the commonwealth since the very beginning of this crisis, and the governor said he remains focused on supporting Pennsylvanians affected by this incident.
Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air, soil, or water quality readings following the train derailment.
