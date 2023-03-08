HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced last week that it has committed $470.2 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.

This year’s allocation is approximately 3% higher than last year’s. Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways and bridges is a top priority of the Shapiro administration. The announcement builds on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the commonwealth safely.

