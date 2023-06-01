HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver recently announced the appointment of Norman Bristol Colón as the commonwealth chief diversity officer to lead diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across commonwealth agencies.
Bristol Colón is currently the chief diversity officer for the Department of Community and Economic Development and is the chair and founder of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention (PALC).
“No matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to, you have a place here in Pennsylvania, and I am building an administration that represents the entire commonwealth and brings Pennsylvanians together,” said Shapiro. “Norman Bristol Colón has years of experience working to advance equity and inclusion in government, and together, we will work to make sure no community in our commonwealth is left behind as we continue bringing people together to deliver real results for Pennsylvania.”
“As both a government leader and community advocate, I am confident Norman is the right choice to lead diversity, equity and inclusion for the commonwealth,” said Weaver. “Norman’s working knowledge of commonwealth operations and our workforce, combined with a proven history of working collaboratively across departments, have prepared him to succeed in this new role in the Shapiro administration.”
The commonwealth chief diversity officer (CDO) will partner with senior leaders and employees across the commonwealth to continue to build a capable, accessible and diverse administration that represents all Pennsylvanians.
The CDO will develop recruitment, performance management, leadership development, and employee engagement strategies to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commonwealth’s workforce and work with department staff to incorporate these priorities into their programs, policies and decision making. The CDO will also collaborate with state agencies and the governor’s commissions to develop relationships with key partners and advance opportunity for small diverse businesses.
A growing body of research links diversity, equity and inclusion to organizational success. Companies with diverse leadership teams tend to be more profitable than their competitors, and diverse teams within organizations make better decisions than individuals. Additionally, employees are more likely to stay with, or accept a job offer from, organizations they perceive as inclusive.
“It is truly an honor to serve the Shapiro administration in such a transcendental role as we collectively work to transform our state government into a world-class place to work, serve, and formulate innovative policy, initiatives and programs,” said Bristol Colón, chief diversity officer. “Pennsylvania is more diverse than ever before. In moving forward to a shared prosperity, embracing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging values is fundamental to our commonwealth’s future. The vision of the governor is for a commonwealth where everyone is respected and valued. I am looking forward to working with members of the cabinet, fellow state employees, partners and stakeholders in translating that vision into a government that truly represents its people.”
Bristol Colón has served in key positions for governors of both parties, including special assistant for community affairs and economic development at DCED, executive director of the Governor’s 2020 Census Complete Count Commission, and special assistant to the secretary and director of special projects at the Department of State during the Wolf administration, and executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs for Govs. Ed Rendell and Tom Corbett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.