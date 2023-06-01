Norman Bristol Colón

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver recently announced the appointment of Norman Bristol Colón as the commonwealth chief diversity officer to lead diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across commonwealth agencies.

Bristol Colón is currently the chief diversity officer for the Department of Community and Economic Development and is the chair and founder of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention (PALC).

