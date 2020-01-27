HARRISBURG — The question before state lawmakers is this: Will Pennsylvania exempt newer cars and light trucks from auto emissions testing or study the issue for at least another year?
Despite state Senate approval, the House of Representatives unanimously rejected a plan to exempt cars and light trucks eight years old and newer from annual tailpipe tests.
Instead, House members stripped the newer vehicle exemption from that bill and replaced it, instead, with wording that mandates further study of the issue — a process known as “gutting the bill.”
State Sen. Kim Ward, a Hempfield Township Republican, sponsored the original measure. The intent was to excuse the more recently manufactured vehicles from smog checks, claiming that most pass.
“Only about point-two percent of the newer cars (and light trucks) fail,” she said.
As a compromise, Ward said she would consider limiting any exemption to vehicles five years and newer.
Ward chairs the powerful state Senate Transportation Committee. She indicated the plan was introduced because of constituent pressure.
“I hope we can have something passed by June,” she said.
However, the measure’s prime co-sponsor, state Sen. Patrick J. Stefano, R-Connellsville, was not as optimistic.
Stefano suggested that service station and repair garage owners are reluctant to end the program.
The Fayette County Republican explained that service operators who do emissions testing face inspection equipment debt.
“They have to pay off the (testing) machines and are at constant mandate to upgrade,” he said, which adds to their operating expenses.
Rep. Joseph Petrarca, a Vandergrift area Democrat, agreed.
“The (testing equipment) is quite expensive,” he said.
“I’d end the whole program, if I could, Petrarca said. “But this is a federal mandate,” explaining that defying U.S. policy could lead to hundreds of millions in federal funding sanctions for all programs in Pennsylvania, not just highway and mass transit money.
Westmoreland County is in the Pittsburgh regional mandate zone along with Allegheny, Washington and Beaver counties. Estimates based on state department data indicates about 1.9 million vehicles in the four-county region are subject to annual emissions testing with an economic impact of about $74 million.
State House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Tarentum-Arnold areas of Westmoreland County, cautioned against any rush to scale the tailpipe testing. He noted that Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) must make any final recommendations to the U.S. government.
“Vehicle emissions testing in Pennsylvania is just arbitrary,” Dermody said. “It’s required in one county but not in another (county) right next store.”
Previous U.S. Census data indicates that Cranberry Township, Butler County, is the fastest growing municipality east of the Mississippi River. Yet, vehicles registered in Butler County there are not subject to emissions testing, even though Cranberry Township is directly adjacent to Allegheny County.
Likewise, emissions testing is not required for motorists in Indiana County, yet those in adjacent Cambria County must have annual tailpipe tests. That testing region also includes Blair, Centre, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Lycoming counties.
Both Dermody and Petrarca both cited advances in automobile technology that could negate the need for testing, particularly in new vehicles. However, both said they preferred a cautious approach to scrapping tailpipe tests.
