ERIE – Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker recently kicked off a statewide tour to promote the one-stop shop services available to Pennsylvania workers and employers through PA CareerLink – a network of 62 offices embedded in local communities and staffed with professionals who help workers build in-demand skills, prepare for the job application process and secure family-sustaining employment.

For employers of all sizes and industries, PA CareerLink saves the business community time and money by connecting employers directly with the skilled talent they need to grow and compete.

