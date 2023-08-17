HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants from organizations whose projects are aimed at preparing youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
“To meet increasingly complex challenges tied to climate and marketplace changes, and rapidly evolving technology, Pennsylvania’s agriculture employers need innovative problem-solvers,” Redding said. “The Shapiro administration is committed to making sure young people have the freedom to choose their own paths and the preparation to pursue the opportunities ahead of them. These grants feed the hungry minds of those who will feed us tomorrow.”
The budget Gov. Josh Shapiro signed fully funds month funds a fifth year of Ag & Youth Grants through the PA Farm Bill. Since 2019, Ag & Youth Grants have invested $1.5 million in 157 projects statewide. More than $150 million in projects and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry have been funded through the PA Farm Bill to date.
The budget continues that momentum, investing another $13.8 million in the PA Farm Bill, continuing support for Pennsylvania’s Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence, and supporting youth education and workforce development initiatives including the largest increase ever in basic K-12 education funding, expanded apprenticeships and career and technology training, and continued work to expand broadband internet access to allow students and employers in rural communities to compete.
PA Farm Bill Ag and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer networking. Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs.
Full grant guidelines are published in the Aug. 12 edition of the PA Bulletin.
For more information on the investments made in Shapiro’s budget, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov. According to the governor’s office, while there are a few priorities awaiting further legislative language – representing less than 1% of the overall investment in this budget – the Shapiro administration fully expects the House and Senate to deliver that language to the governor, as well as critical funding for Pennsylvania state-related institutions – the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Lincoln University and Temple University.
