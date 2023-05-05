HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently called for applications for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill-funded grants aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state. Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants help small businesses start up or expand and meet USDA food safety requirements.
Grants will be available depending on funding in the final state budget.
“Consumers want to buy local,” Redding said. “These grants help small butcher businesses meet demand for high-quality, nutritious proteins they can be assured meet stringent food safety standards. Ultimately, this investment helps shorten our food supply chain, keeping transport costs down and dollars here in Pennsylvania, and growing our producers’ bottom lines.”
Grants of up to $100,000 are available to reimburse processors for consulting or technical services to draft and implement a federal Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points Plan to ensure a facility can become USDA-certified and produce meat or poultry safely. Eligible costs also include processing equipment and supplies required for certification, as well as employee training, safety equipment and supplies.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the state Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 1.
Full grant guidelines are published in the April 22 edition of the PA Bulletin.
Learn more about Pennsylvania Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania agriculture, and find a map of previous grant recipients in your area at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.
