HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently called for applications for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill-funded grants aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state. Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants help small businesses start up or expand and meet USDA food safety requirements.

Grants will be available depending on funding in the final state budget.

